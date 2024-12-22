Tragedy Strikes in Sohana: Building Collapse Spurs Massive Rescue Operation

A disaster struck in Sohana village, Punjab, as a four-storey building collapsed, prompting an extensive rescue operation by authorities. The tragedy left a 20-year-old woman dead and others trapped in the debris.

Rescue efforts are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, and local state rescue teams, who have been working tirelessly since Saturday evening. Heavy machinery was deployed as teams sought to reach those trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse has also mobilized the medical teams, with major hospitals in the area on high alert to treat any wounded survivors. Police have charged two building owners in connection with the incident, as investigations continue to determine the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)