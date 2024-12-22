Tragedy Strikes in Sohana: Building Collapse Spurs Massive Rescue Operation
A four-storey building collapsed in Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district, leading to a massive rescue operation involving the NDRF, Army, and local state teams. The incident resulted in the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman and left at least five people trapped in the rubble.
- Country:
- India
A disaster struck in Sohana village, Punjab, as a four-storey building collapsed, prompting an extensive rescue operation by authorities. The tragedy left a 20-year-old woman dead and others trapped in the debris.
Rescue efforts are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, and local state rescue teams, who have been working tirelessly since Saturday evening. Heavy machinery was deployed as teams sought to reach those trapped beneath the rubble.
The collapse has also mobilized the medical teams, with major hospitals in the area on high alert to treat any wounded survivors. Police have charged two building owners in connection with the incident, as investigations continue to determine the cause of the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Praises Indian Army's Valor on Vijay Diwas
Nepal Army Chief Honored as General of Indian Army
Telangana Governor Celebrates Indian Army and Cultural Unity
CAG Report Exposes Persistent Delays and Financial Losses in Indian Army Proceedings
Strengthening Ties: Indian Army Vice Chief's Strategic Visit to Vietnam