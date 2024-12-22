Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Sohana: Building Collapse Spurs Massive Rescue Operation

A four-storey building collapsed in Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district, leading to a massive rescue operation involving the NDRF, Army, and local state teams. The incident resulted in the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman and left at least five people trapped in the rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 09:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Sohana: Building Collapse Spurs Massive Rescue Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disaster struck in Sohana village, Punjab, as a four-storey building collapsed, prompting an extensive rescue operation by authorities. The tragedy left a 20-year-old woman dead and others trapped in the debris.

Rescue efforts are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, and local state rescue teams, who have been working tirelessly since Saturday evening. Heavy machinery was deployed as teams sought to reach those trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse has also mobilized the medical teams, with major hospitals in the area on high alert to treat any wounded survivors. Police have charged two building owners in connection with the incident, as investigations continue to determine the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

