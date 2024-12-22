Tragedy Unfolds: Mohali Building Collapse Claims Two Lives

The death toll from the Mohali building collapse rose to two as rescue teams recovered a man's body from the debris on Sunday. The collapse, which occurred in Sohana village, Punjab, on Saturday evening, trapped at least five people.

Rescue operations involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, and local agencies are ongoing. The identity of the deceased man is yet to be confirmed, while earlier, a 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh succumbed to her injuries after being pulled from the rubble.

Authorities have booked two building owners, suspecting unauthorized excavation in an adjacent plot to have triggered the collapse. Hospitals in Mohali remain on high alert, ready to treat the injured as the coordinated efforts continue to clear the site.

