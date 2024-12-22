India and Sweden's Green Tech Collaboration: A Sustainable Future
India and Sweden are strengthening their partnership in innovation and green technology, focusing on global climate challenges. Through projects like the India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator and sustainable industrial practices, they aim to integrate renewable energy, boost transport electrification, and promote green hydrogen and circular economy practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 10:34 IST
- India
India and Sweden are poised to enhance their collaboration in green technology, aiming to tackle global climate challenges by leveraging sustainable industrial practices and renewable energy solutions, according to Swedish officials.
The Embassy of Sweden and Business Sweden, in a dialogue with PTI, highlighted the shared potential for innovation and extensive application of sustainable practices.
Christian Kamill, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden, pointed to promising fields like green hydrogen, carbon capture, and circular economy practices for partnership.
