India and Sweden's Green Tech Collaboration: A Sustainable Future

India and Sweden are poised to enhance their collaboration in green technology, aiming to tackle global climate challenges by leveraging sustainable industrial practices and renewable energy solutions, according to Swedish officials.

The Embassy of Sweden and Business Sweden, in a dialogue with PTI, highlighted the shared potential for innovation and extensive application of sustainable practices.

Christian Kamill, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden, pointed to promising fields like green hydrogen, carbon capture, and circular economy practices for partnership.

