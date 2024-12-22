Arsenic Woes: Contamination Crisis Hits West Bengal and Bihar

The states of West Bengal and Bihar are facing severe challenges as arsenic contamination in groundwater continues to impact agricultural sectors, particularly rice cultivation. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been informed by the Centre about the extent of this environmental crisis, which predominantly affects rice, a water-intensive crop.

During the tribunal's session, Justice Prakash Shrivastava and A Senthil Vel noted the response from the Union Ministry of Agriculture, aided by inputs from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Their findings highlighted the significant buildup of arsenic in water-intensive crops and its potential spread through the food chain.

The NGT's findings also discussed redistribution patterns of arsenic in plant parts and explored various remedial measures, such as crop substitution and enhanced water management strategies. The tribunal seeks further input from ICAR and will continue deliberations in April to find effective solutions for the affected regions.

