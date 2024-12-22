Deforestation Challenges: Northeast India's Shrinking Green Cover

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) indicates a troubling reduction in forest cover across Northeast India, with Meghalaya experiencing a loss of more than 84 sq km between 2021 and 2023. While Sikkim showed a slight increase, the report highlights a broader issue affecting the entire region.

According to the ISFR, which was launched by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Dehradun, the northeast region, home to 7.98% of India's land area, is critical to the nation's greenery, contributing 21.08% of its forest and tree cover. This decline is part of an ongoing trend, with Nagaland facing the steepest losses.

Authorities suggest human activities, including 'jhum cultivation', as potential culprits behind the deforestation. The practice, vital for local agriculture and culture, comes with significant environmental costs. Officials noted that addressing these challenges requires balancing cultural practices with ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)