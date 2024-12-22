Himachal Pradesh Faces Intense Cold Wave: Orange Alert Issued

An intense cold wave has gripped Himachal Pradesh's lower hills, prompting the local weather department to issue an orange alert for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts for four days starting Monday.

The meteorological department predicts light rain and snowfall in mid and higher hills until Thursday. Despite the below-normal minimum temperatures, the region remains dry, and day temperatures have dropped by two to three degrees.

The impact is significant in high-altitude areas, where temperatures remain far below freezing, affecting hydropower generation as natural water sources freeze. Farmers are concerned about the prolonged dry weather and frost harming Rabi crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)