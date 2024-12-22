Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Intense Cold Wave: Orange Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave with an orange alert issued for several districts. The region is expected to see light rain and snowfall, while temperatures remain below normal. Dense fog warnings and frozen water sources are impacting local agriculture and hydropower generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Intense Cold Wave: Orange Alert Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense cold wave has gripped Himachal Pradesh's lower hills, prompting the local weather department to issue an orange alert for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts for four days starting Monday.

The meteorological department predicts light rain and snowfall in mid and higher hills until Thursday. Despite the below-normal minimum temperatures, the region remains dry, and day temperatures have dropped by two to three degrees.

The impact is significant in high-altitude areas, where temperatures remain far below freezing, affecting hydropower generation as natural water sources freeze. Farmers are concerned about the prolonged dry weather and frost harming Rabi crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024