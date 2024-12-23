Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Fog to Rajasthan

In the past 24 hours, many parts of Rajasthan have experienced light rain due to a western disturbance, the meteorological department reported on Monday. This weather event brought dense fog to certain areas.

Rainfall measurements ranged from 1 mm to 10 mm in locations such as Ganganagar, Churu, and Bikaner. Fog conditions persisted, with Alwar recording Rajasthan's lowest temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office anticipates a new western disturbance to affect the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur divisions, and the Shekhawati region on Thursday and Friday, potentially bringing more rain.

