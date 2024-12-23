Kochi Water Metro: Revolutionizing Urban Transport Along Shorelines

The Kochi Water Metro, a pioneering urban transport project, garners attention as Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, highlights its transformative potential for coastal cities across India.

On a whirlwind two-day tour through Kerala and Lakshadweep, Khattar praised the water metro for seamlessly combining convenience, environmental sustainability, and technological advancement. Sharing his experience on the X platform, he described the ride as akin to water plane travel, emphasizing the project's significance beyond merely ferrying passengers.

The water metro, an economical transport solution for the islands around Kochi, also alleviates local traffic congestion and enhances backwater tourism, setting a precedent for other states to emulate.

