Snowy White Christmas Sparks Tourist Surge Amid Road Closures in Himachal Pradesh

Amid heavy snowfall across several districts in Himachal Pradesh, officials have reported the closure of at least 177 roads, including three critical national highways. The snow was recorded in areas like Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti, and Shimla, bringing a wintry sheen to these regions.

The inclement weather has resulted in increased tourist traffic, with the prospect of a snowy Christmas bringing in visitors. The Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association has acknowledged the tourism boost, noting a 30% rise in hotel bookings.

The situation, however, has not been devoid of its challenges. Tourists stranded near the Atal Tunnel were rescued, while some regions face severe cold and power outages. The administration continues to urge travelers to adhere to safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)