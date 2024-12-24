Left Menu

Snowy White Christmas Sparks Tourist Surge Amid Road Closures in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall across Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of at least 177 roads, including three national highways. The weather has caused a surge in tourist arrivals, despite logistical challenges. Authorities have issued warnings for severe cold and advised caution for travelers in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Amid heavy snowfall across several districts in Himachal Pradesh, officials have reported the closure of at least 177 roads, including three critical national highways. The snow was recorded in areas like Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti, and Shimla, bringing a wintry sheen to these regions.

The inclement weather has resulted in increased tourist traffic, with the prospect of a snowy Christmas bringing in visitors. The Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association has acknowledged the tourism boost, noting a 30% rise in hotel bookings.

The situation, however, has not been devoid of its challenges. Tourists stranded near the Atal Tunnel were rescued, while some regions face severe cold and power outages. The administration continues to urge travelers to adhere to safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

