Daimler's Green Triumph: A Sustainable Manufacturing Milestone in Tamil Nadu

Daimler's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu has been awarded the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification under the latest version 2 standards. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to sustainability.

Located in Oragadam, the state-of-the-art plant is one among 31 factories and spans 440 acres. It stands as a beacon of green manufacturing, integrating innovative solutions in energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, and biodiversity enhancement.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO, Satyakam Arya, sees this accolade as a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible industrial practices, aiming to inspire industry-wide adoption of forward-thinking sustainability strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)