Daimler's Green Triumph: A Sustainable Manufacturing Milestone in Tamil Nadu
Daimler's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu has received the IGBC platinum certification for excellence in green manufacturing and sustainability. The plant is recognized for its innovative energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, and waste management practices, aligning with the company's SPUR business strategy of sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Daimler's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu has been awarded the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification under the latest version 2 standards. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to sustainability.
Located in Oragadam, the state-of-the-art plant is one among 31 factories and spans 440 acres. It stands as a beacon of green manufacturing, integrating innovative solutions in energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, and biodiversity enhancement.
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO, Satyakam Arya, sees this accolade as a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible industrial practices, aiming to inspire industry-wide adoption of forward-thinking sustainability strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Murugesh Nirani: Steering India's Renewable Energy Revolution
The Green Transition: How Trade and Firm Upgrades Shape Energy Efficiency Gains
Deutsche Bank Funds Sustainability in India with €91 Million Loan
ADB Supports Thailand’s First Sustainability-Linked Sovereign Bond Issuance, Raising $880M
Water Transversality Global Awards: Celebrating Sustainability Achievements