Left Menu

Daimler's Green Triumph: A Sustainable Manufacturing Milestone in Tamil Nadu

Daimler's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu has received the IGBC platinum certification for excellence in green manufacturing and sustainability. The plant is recognized for its innovative energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, and waste management practices, aligning with the company's SPUR business strategy of sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:25 IST
Daimler's Green Triumph: A Sustainable Manufacturing Milestone in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Daimler's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu has been awarded the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification under the latest version 2 standards. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to sustainability.

Located in Oragadam, the state-of-the-art plant is one among 31 factories and spans 440 acres. It stands as a beacon of green manufacturing, integrating innovative solutions in energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, and biodiversity enhancement.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO, Satyakam Arya, sees this accolade as a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible industrial practices, aiming to inspire industry-wide adoption of forward-thinking sustainability strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024