India's Environmental Leadership: Guiding Bhutan and South Asia

India has become an environmental ally for Bhutan, aiding the Himalayan nation in complying with the Montreal Protocol, said former UNEP India head Atul Bagai. Bagai emphasized India's ability to guide South Asia in tackling climate change by sharing its technology and expertise.

Bagai, recently honored by Bhutan, noted India adjusted policies to help Bhutan meet its target of phasing out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in air conditioning by 2025. India refrained from exporting certain equipment and gases post-2025 to support Bhutan's environmental goals.

Highlighting India's leadership role, Bagai mentioned its advancements in energy efficiency and the potential for cooperative efforts in South Asia. He urged immediate climate action, given the region's vulnerability, and called for innovative financing to meet the Global South's climate goals.

