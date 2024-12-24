Left Menu

Snowstorm Strikes Balkans: Chaos and Disruption Unleashed

A severe winter storm has plunged parts of Bosnia, Serbia, and Croatia into tumult, causing widespread power outages, travel disruptions, and chaos. Authorities have imposed travel restrictions, while emergency efforts continue to mitigate the impact. In Bosnia, some areas face critical challenges as snow disables infrastructure and access.

Updated: 24-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:07 IST
Amidst a relentless battering by snow and wind, tens of thousands of homes in Bosnia faced power outages on Tuesday. Neighboring Croatia and Serbia also bore the brunt of the storm, with heavy snowfall leading to significant traffic snarls.

Efforts to locate an injured Hungarian hiker missing since Sunday in the Slovenian Alps were temporarily halted due to intense winds. Rescuers managed to reach his companion and ensure her safety, but could not resume the search for the man because of adverse weather conditions.

In response to the extreme weather, authorities across the Balkans issued travel advisories and restricted the movement of heavy vehicles on affected roads. Bosnia's state power company described the challenges as 'extremely hard,' citing the collapse of power lines under the weight of wet snow.

