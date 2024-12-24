Left Menu

Swift Justice: Poachers Nabbed in Arunachal's Wildlife Sanctuary

Three poachers were recently apprehended for killing a sambar deer in the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. Arrested by forest authorities, they face charges under wildlife protection laws. The sanctuary officials emphasize their strict protection measures and appeal to the public to aid conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:44 IST
Swift Justice: Poachers Nabbed in Arunachal's Wildlife Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three poachers were detained recently for the illegal killing of a sambar deer within the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official report.

On receiving a tip-off, Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo led a successful operation resulting in the arrest of the culprits, confirmed Divisional Forest Officer Kenpi Ete. The accused, Mibom Perme and Doping Taying from Borguli village, were captured on December 20 followed by the arrest of Toni Perme.

The poachers reportedly used a machine boat to enter the sanctuary and hunted the animal using a single-barrel gun. Ete emphasized stringent legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Arms Act. The department is urging locals to support conservation by reporting such incidents, reinforcing the sanctuary's ongoing commitment to protecting their unique biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024