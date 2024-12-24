Swift Justice: Poachers Nabbed in Arunachal's Wildlife Sanctuary

Three poachers were detained recently for the illegal killing of a sambar deer within the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official report.

On receiving a tip-off, Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo led a successful operation resulting in the arrest of the culprits, confirmed Divisional Forest Officer Kenpi Ete. The accused, Mibom Perme and Doping Taying from Borguli village, were captured on December 20 followed by the arrest of Toni Perme.

The poachers reportedly used a machine boat to enter the sanctuary and hunted the animal using a single-barrel gun. Ete emphasized stringent legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Arms Act. The department is urging locals to support conservation by reporting such incidents, reinforcing the sanctuary's ongoing commitment to protecting their unique biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)