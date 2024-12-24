Left Menu

Balkans in Blizzard: Snowstorms Disrupt Power and Traffic

Heavy snow and winds caused power outages and traffic chaos across Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia. Authorities issued travel warnings and suspended heavy vehicle movement. In Slovenia, hostile weather hampered rescue efforts. Bosnia's power company called the situation dire, and parts of the region were left without water and power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:46 IST
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Heavy snow and fierce winds plunged tens of thousands of homes in Bosnia into darkness on Tuesday, sparking travel chaos across Croatia and Serbia as well. The harsh weather conditions also disrupted life in Slovenia, where the search for an injured Hungarian hiker was halted due to strong winds.

Across the Balkans, authorities issued urgent travel warnings, as snow drifts led to the closure of major routes. Bosnia, Serbia, and Croatia temporarily banned heavy vehicles on affected roads to mitigate risks. On Tuesday, a Croatian mountain rescue team braved the elements on skis to aid a man stuck in his car en route to dialysis treatment.

Public transport wasn't spared; parts of Bosnia saw a complete standstill of railway traffic. The state power utility described the situation as "extremely hard" in certain areas, as heavy, wet snow brought down hard-to-reach distribution lines. In Drvar, municipal authorities declared a snow emergency as residents found themselves trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

