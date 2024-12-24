Balkans in Blizzard: Snowstorms Disrupt Power and Traffic

Heavy snow and fierce winds plunged tens of thousands of homes in Bosnia into darkness on Tuesday, sparking travel chaos across Croatia and Serbia as well. The harsh weather conditions also disrupted life in Slovenia, where the search for an injured Hungarian hiker was halted due to strong winds.

Across the Balkans, authorities issued urgent travel warnings, as snow drifts led to the closure of major routes. Bosnia, Serbia, and Croatia temporarily banned heavy vehicles on affected roads to mitigate risks. On Tuesday, a Croatian mountain rescue team braved the elements on skis to aid a man stuck in his car en route to dialysis treatment.

Public transport wasn't spared; parts of Bosnia saw a complete standstill of railway traffic. The state power utility described the situation as "extremely hard" in certain areas, as heavy, wet snow brought down hard-to-reach distribution lines. In Drvar, municipal authorities declared a snow emergency as residents found themselves trapped.

