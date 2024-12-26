Parker Solar Probe's Historic Sun Mission & India's Satellite Ambitions

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is on the brink of achieving an unprecedented milestone, as it aims to traverse the outermost layer of the sun, known as the corona, for the first time in history. The mission promises to provide scientists with invaluable insights into Earth's closest star.

"No human-made object has ever ventured this close to a star," remarked Nick Pinkine, mission operations manager at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. This endeavor marks a significant step in solar exploration and research, as shared in a NASA blog post.

In a parallel development, India's space industry is witnessing a surge of interest, with 30 companies poised to enhance the nation's satellite capabilities. By forming public-private partnerships, these companies aim to construct home-grown Earth observation satellite constellations. This initiative seeks to diminish India's dependence on foreign data for key sectors such as defense and infrastructure management, according to Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe.

