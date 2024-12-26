Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Tigers on the Move: Translocation to Neighboring States

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has initiated the translocation of 15 tigers from Madhya Pradesh to neighboring states. Twelve tigresses and three tigers will be relocated to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Odisha. This effort aims to manage tiger populations across regions, with costs covered by recipient states.

  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the translocation of 15 tigers to the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The move, announced on Thursday, involves shifting 12 tigresses and three tigers, contingent on central government approval, according to an official statement.

The selected tigers will be relocated from Bandhavgarh, Pench, and Kanha tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh. Specifically, six tigresses and two tigers are destined for Chhattisgarh, while Rajasthan will receive four tigresses, and Odisha a tiger along with two tigresses. The translocation will be overseen by an authorized veterinarian to ensure the animals' safety.

The translocation is financed by the states receiving the tigers. Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest tiger population in India as per the 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' report, with 785 tigers. Recently, the state government declared Ratapani its eighth tiger reserve, further highlighting its commitment to tiger conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

