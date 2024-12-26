Mindanao Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 31 kilometers.

The tremor has raised concerns about aftershocks and the potential impact on communities and infrastructure in the affected areas. As a result, emergency response teams are on alert.

Mindanao has experienced several earthquakes in the past, and authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and prepared for possible subsequent quakes or emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)