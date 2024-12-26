Mindanao Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 31 kilometers, causing concern among residents and officials regarding potential aftershocks and the impact on the region.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 31 kilometers.
The tremor has raised concerns about aftershocks and the potential impact on communities and infrastructure in the affected areas. As a result, emergency response teams are on alert.
Mindanao has experienced several earthquakes in the past, and authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and prepared for possible subsequent quakes or emergencies.
