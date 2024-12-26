Lift Collapse in South Delhi Injures Two Men

A lift accident in south Delhi's Paryavaran Complex resulted in injuries to two men early Thursday morning, authorities have confirmed.

According to police sources, victims Sonu Gupta, aged 24, and Rishav Raj Gupta, aged 22, were quickly taken to Max Hospital in Saket following the accident that happened around 6 a.m. during a business trip from Nepal.

Sonu Kumar, a Gurgaon resident, reported the accident, stating the malfunction left the occupants of the lift suffering injuries. The flat owner in question has been identified, and an FIR has been filed as investigations continue.

