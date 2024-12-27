Left Menu

Tornado Threat Looms Over Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas

Severe weather, including potential tornadoes and high winds, threatened Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Flights were delayed at major airports, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated emergency resources. Meteorologist Brian Hurley warned of risks for travelers due to nighttime storms affecting visibility and awareness.

Severe weather conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue warnings for Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas as a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico threatened the region with high winds, hail, and potential tornadoes.

The weather service reported heavy showers and thunderstorms over Louisiana and the Gulf, warning residents to stay safe. A tornado warning was issued for areas northeast of Houston, yet no damage was immediately reported.

Air traffic was heavily disrupted, with over 100 flights delayed and several canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Similar issues were reported at other major airports, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated emergency resources amidst heightened weather threats, urging travelers to stay informed and cautious.

