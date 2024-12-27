Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Family Reconciliation Ends in Fatal Crash

A family newly reconciled after a dispute died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Bijnor. The couple, travelling with their daughter Ayushi for medicine, collided with a van whose tire burst. Recent marital tensions had seen the couple separated before reconciling for their child's sake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:22 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple and their six-year-old daughter in Bijnor. The family, who had recently reconciled after a dispute, was on their way to get medicine for their sick child.

The incident occurred when Ravindra, his wife Sheetal, and daughter Ayushi were riding a motorcycle and collided with a van whose tire had burst, according to police sources.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar reported that the couple had faced recent marital issues, leading to a temporary separation. However, they reunited when Ayushi fell ill. Legal proceedings following the accident are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

