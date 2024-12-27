China's Ambitious Brahmaputra Dam: Engineering Marvel or Regional Threat?

China is forging ahead with plans to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet. The ambitious project, set to cost a staggering USD 137 billion, has prompted concerns from neighboring India and Bangladesh about its potential ecological and geopolitical implications.

Defending the project, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, emphasized comprehensive studies and safety measures implemented over decades. She assured that the massive infrastructure, despite its location on a seismic hotspot in the Himalayas, poses no threat to downstream nations.

While aims to boost clean energy production and climate resilience are highlighted, the dam heightens fears in India over water control and its strategic implications. This comes amid broader discussions on cross-border river collaboration and data sharing between China and India, underscoring the complexity of transnational water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)