Tree Collapse Drama: Autorickshaw Driver's Miraculous Escape

An autorickshaw driver had a close call when a large tree came crashing down on his vehicle near TB Hospital in Mehrauli, South Delhi, on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The driver, who had fortunately stepped out moments before, remained unscathed as the incident unfolded around 2:30 pm. Authorities reported no casualties.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi NCR, resulting in significant waterlogging and traffic issues, marking the highest December rainfall in 15 years. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi handled multiple complaints related to waterlogging and fallen trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)