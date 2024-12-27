Left Menu

Tragic High-Voltage Incident Claims Lives of Two Brothers

Two young brothers, Ubin and Savan Mongia, were tragically electrocuted while trying to retrieve a kite tangled in tree branches. The incident occurred when their iron rod made contact with a high-tension power line. Police have filed a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:52 IST
Tragic High-Voltage Incident Claims Lives of Two Brothers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor brothers lost their lives to electrocution while attempting to retrieve a kite caught in tree branches. The incident happened on Friday in Borina village, according to local police.

The victims, identified as 14-year-old Ubin Mongia and 15-year-old Savan Mongia, were using an iron rod in their efforts. Tragically, the rod came into contact with a high-tension power line overhead, resulting in the boys being electrocuted on the spot.

The police have registered the event as an accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. This distressing occurrence highlights the dangers of high-tension power lines, particularly for children engaging in recreational activities like kite flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

