Tragic High-Voltage Incident Claims Lives of Two Brothers

In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor brothers lost their lives to electrocution while attempting to retrieve a kite caught in tree branches. The incident happened on Friday in Borina village, according to local police.

The victims, identified as 14-year-old Ubin Mongia and 15-year-old Savan Mongia, were using an iron rod in their efforts. Tragically, the rod came into contact with a high-tension power line overhead, resulting in the boys being electrocuted on the spot.

The police have registered the event as an accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. This distressing occurrence highlights the dangers of high-tension power lines, particularly for children engaging in recreational activities like kite flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)