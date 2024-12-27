Left Menu

Triumph and Tragedy: LawConnect's Victory and The Sydney to Hobart Race Losses

LawConnect claimed line honours in the Sydney to Hobart race, despite the event being overshadowed by the tragic deaths of two sailors. The race saw LawConnect overtaking Master Lock Comanche and finishing before Celestial V70. The fatalities mark the first since 1998, prompting safety reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:12 IST
In an event marked by both triumph and tragedy, LawConnect once again claimed line honours at the Sydney to Hobart race, finishing in one day, 13 hours, 35 minutes, and 13 seconds. This victory, however, comes amid the sombre backdrop of two sailors losing their lives in separate incidents.

LawConnect, helmed by Christian Beck, surged into the lead after the favourite, Master Lock Comanche, retired from the race with mainsail damage. The race concluded in dramatic fashion, with LawConnect securing a substantial lead over Celestial V70 on the 628 nautical miles course.

The sailing community was left shocked and grieving as news broke of the deaths of Nick Smith and Roy Quaden, both experienced sailors. The incidents have spurred calls for a thorough safety review to prevent future tragedies. The race, impacted by harsh weather conditions, saw several boats forced to withdraw.

