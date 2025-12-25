Space Race 2026: Rockets, Reusability, and Lunar Nuclear Ambitions

LandSpace, a Beijing-based rocket developer, has ambitious plans to recover a reusable booster by 2026. This effort highlights the company's goal to emulate SpaceX and reduce satellite launch costs, potentially transforming space exploration into a more commercially feasible industry akin to civil aviation.

In a separate development, Russia announced intentions to deploy a nuclear power plant on the moon within the next decade. This initiative aims to support Russia's lunar space program and a joint research station with China, as both countries push to assert their presence on Earth's satellite.

As the space race intensifies, major powers are rejuvenating their efforts to explore and exploit space, with China making significant strides as the United States and Russia vie for superiority.

(With inputs from agencies.)