Pioneering Space Journeys: Sun's Edge and New Glenn Milestones

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes history by completing the closest-ever approach to the Sun. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin receives its first commercial space launch license from the FAA for the New Glenn rocket, marking its entry into competitive national security space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:30 IST
The Parker Solar Probe, a NASA spacecraft, has safely completed the landmark achievement of the closest-ever approach to the Sun. On December 24, it came within just 3.8 million miles of the solar surface, diving into the Sun's corona to uncover more about our star.

From reaching the Sun to launching new efforts into space, Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has secured a significant milestone. The Federal Aviation Administration granted its first-ever commercial space launch license for the New Glenn rocket, marking a new chapter for Blue Origin in the competitive space launch sector.

This achievement positions Blue Origin alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX and the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance, setting the stage for competing in national security space missions.

