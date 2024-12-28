Pioneering Space Journeys: Sun's Edge and New Glenn Milestones

The Parker Solar Probe, a NASA spacecraft, has safely completed the landmark achievement of the closest-ever approach to the Sun. On December 24, it came within just 3.8 million miles of the solar surface, diving into the Sun's corona to uncover more about our star.

From reaching the Sun to launching new efforts into space, Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has secured a significant milestone. The Federal Aviation Administration granted its first-ever commercial space launch license for the New Glenn rocket, marking a new chapter for Blue Origin in the competitive space launch sector.

This achievement positions Blue Origin alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX and the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance, setting the stage for competing in national security space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)