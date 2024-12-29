Tragedy Strikes at Gujarat Chemical Plant

In a tragic incident at the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited plant in Dahej, four workers died after inhaling toxic fumes. The gas leak occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, causing the workers to fall unconscious, according to local police.

Inspector BM Patidar of the Dahej police station stated that the victims were immediately transported to a private hospital in Bharuch. Unfortunately, three of them passed away by 3 am, followed by the fourth at 6 am on Sunday.

The incident is currently under investigation. The deceased workers' bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations as authorities seek to understand the circumstances leading to the gas leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)