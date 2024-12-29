Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Gujarat Chemical Plant

Four workers died after inhaling toxic gas at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited's plant in Dahej, Bharuch. Poisonous fumes from a leaking pipe led to their unconsciousness and subsequent deaths. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident that unfolded late Saturday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Gujarat Chemical Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited plant in Dahej, four workers died after inhaling toxic fumes. The gas leak occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, causing the workers to fall unconscious, according to local police.

Inspector BM Patidar of the Dahej police station stated that the victims were immediately transported to a private hospital in Bharuch. Unfortunately, three of them passed away by 3 am, followed by the fourth at 6 am on Sunday.

The incident is currently under investigation. The deceased workers' bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations as authorities seek to understand the circumstances leading to the gas leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024