Tragic Fireplace Incident Claims Lives in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Pali district, a couple tragically lost their lives due to suspected suffocation after leaving their fireplace burning overnight. Ghevar Das and Indra Devi were found dead in their home. Authorities suspect suffocation from smoke inhalation as the cause, confirmed by post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Pali district as a couple was found dead in their home, believed to have succumbed to suffocation from a burning fireplace. Authorities identified the victims as Ghevar Das and Indra Devi, residents of the Ramlila Maidan area's Shaheed Nagar.

The unfortunate event occurred after the couple reportedly went to sleep without extinguishing their fireplace, leading to an accumulation of smoke. Kotwali SHO Kishore Singh revealed this detail after the discovery of their bodies.

Doctors, who conducted post-mortem examinations, confirmed that the cause of death was indeed suffocation due to smoke inhalation, shedding light on the preventable nature of this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

