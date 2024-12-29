Tragic Fireplace Incident Claims Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Pali district as a couple was found dead in their home, believed to have succumbed to suffocation from a burning fireplace. Authorities identified the victims as Ghevar Das and Indra Devi, residents of the Ramlila Maidan area's Shaheed Nagar.

The unfortunate event occurred after the couple reportedly went to sleep without extinguishing their fireplace, leading to an accumulation of smoke. Kotwali SHO Kishore Singh revealed this detail after the discovery of their bodies.

Doctors, who conducted post-mortem examinations, confirmed that the cause of death was indeed suffocation due to smoke inhalation, shedding light on the preventable nature of this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)