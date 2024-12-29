Fatal Shark Encounter Shocks Egyptian Resort

A tragic shark attack has resulted in the death of one tourist and injury of another at Marsa Alam resort in Egypt, according to a statement from the environment ministry released on Sunday. The nationalities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The attack occurred in deep waters outside the designated swimming areas near the jetties, which have been closed for two days as a precaution. Authorities reported that swimming beyond the jetties is forbidden.

Marsa Alam, known for its rich marine life and coral reefs, experienced another similar shark incident in June when a Russian national was killed by a tiger shark in Hurghada. The area also witnessed a boat capsize last month, resulting in multiple casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)