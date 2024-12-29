Left Menu

Fatal Shark Encounter Shocks Egyptian Resort

A shark attack at Egypt's Marsa Alam resort claimed one tourist's life and injured another. The attack happened outside the designated swimming zone in deep water, prompting authorities to temporarily close nearby jetties. This follows a previous shark attack in June and a recent boating tragedy in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:07 IST
A tragic shark attack has resulted in the death of one tourist and injury of another at Marsa Alam resort in Egypt, according to a statement from the environment ministry released on Sunday. The nationalities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The attack occurred in deep waters outside the designated swimming areas near the jetties, which have been closed for two days as a precaution. Authorities reported that swimming beyond the jetties is forbidden.

Marsa Alam, known for its rich marine life and coral reefs, experienced another similar shark incident in June when a Russian national was killed by a tiger shark in Hurghada. The area also witnessed a boat capsize last month, resulting in multiple casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

