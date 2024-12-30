The Saga of Tigress Zeenat: A Remarkable Journey and Safe Capture

Tigress Zeenat, who strayed from Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, was safely captured in West Bengal's Bankura district and is now recuperating at the Alipore Zoo hospital, officials reported.

Captured after a 21-day adventurous escape, Zeenat showed signs of stress post-sedation but is under constant veterinary observation. Her health remains a priority as officials facilitate her recovery process.

Efforts by wildlife authorities from multiple states ensured a successful operation, highlighting the intricate monitoring and coordination required to secure her safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)