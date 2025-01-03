Maharashtra's Bold Housing Vision: Shinde's Directive for Sustainable Homes

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has set a 30-day deadline for officials to draft a comprehensive 'housing for all' policy. This ambitious initiative aims to ensure the construction of durable, affordable, and sustainable homes across the state.

Shinde, responsible for the housing and urban development portfolio, emphasized removing hindrances to the redevelopment of multiple stalled housing projects in Mumbai. He highlighted the state government's commitment to constructing one lakh homes for former mill workers, noting that the tender process is already complete. Shinde also suggested exploring the possibility of housing these workers in their home villages.

The deputy chief minister is pushing for cluster redevelopment in Mumbai to boost housing supply and announced plans for Maharashtra to become the first state to introduce a housing policy for senior citizens. He reviewed several redevelopment initiatives, including BDD Chawl, Patrachawl, and others through MHADA and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

(With inputs from agencies.)