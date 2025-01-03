Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Housing Vision: Shinde's Directive for Sustainable Homes

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has urged officials to create a housing policy within a month aimed at affordable and sustainable homes. Shinde prioritizes clearing obstacles in Mumbai's housing projects and discusses plans for one lakh homes, senior citizens' housing policy, and redevelopment projects across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:47 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Housing Vision: Shinde's Directive for Sustainable Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has set a 30-day deadline for officials to draft a comprehensive 'housing for all' policy. This ambitious initiative aims to ensure the construction of durable, affordable, and sustainable homes across the state.

Shinde, responsible for the housing and urban development portfolio, emphasized removing hindrances to the redevelopment of multiple stalled housing projects in Mumbai. He highlighted the state government's commitment to constructing one lakh homes for former mill workers, noting that the tender process is already complete. Shinde also suggested exploring the possibility of housing these workers in their home villages.

The deputy chief minister is pushing for cluster redevelopment in Mumbai to boost housing supply and announced plans for Maharashtra to become the first state to introduce a housing policy for senior citizens. He reviewed several redevelopment initiatives, including BDD Chawl, Patrachawl, and others through MHADA and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025