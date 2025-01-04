Left Menu

Polar Vortex Unleashes Historic Winter Storm Across Central US

A major winter storm is forecast to bring heavy snow and ice, impacting millions in the central US. Starting on Saturday, it will move eastward, causing severe travel disruptions. Experts warn of blizzard conditions, power outages, and harsh cold temperatures. Climate change may influence the Arctic's weather patterns.

The National Weather Service has forecasted a major winter storm anticipated to affect millions across the central United States, beginning on Saturday and progressing eastward. Experts warn of significant snow and ice from this large weather system initially impacting the Pacific Northwest before moving across the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic region.

By Saturday evening, central Kansas to Indiana could experience widespread heavy snowfall, with certain regions possibly witnessing the most substantial snowfall in a decade. Wind gusts exceeding 35 mph could result in dangerous blizzard conditions, complicating travel and raising the risk of freezing rain from Kansas to West Virginia.

Starting Monday, Arctic air will plunge temperatures drastically, with some areas seeing the coldest January since 2011. Meteorologists suggest this polar vortex-related cold snap may be connected to climate change effects on the Arctic, causing more frequent international cold air incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

