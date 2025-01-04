Left Menu

Fadnavis Sets Ambitious Urban Development Agenda for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to enhance urban infrastructure by strengthening planning authorities, adopting a corporate model for their operations. Key initiatives include timely metro project completion, expanding metro rails, boosting capital investment, and promoting Marathi culture in theatres.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared his intent to bolster urban infrastructure by transforming planning authorities to operate more efficiently using a corporate approach.

During a comprehensive review meeting, he urged timely completion of metro projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, stressing zero tolerance for delays. Fadnavis mandated operationalizing 50 kilometers of metro rail annually starting next year.

Additionally, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of capital investment in urban infrastructure and proposed innovative financial strategies for fund mobilization. He aims to promote Marathi theatre and cinema by encouraging concessions for single-screen theatres and approved funding for the Solapur Smart City water supply scheme.

