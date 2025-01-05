Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Crane Trolley Accident on Bridge Construction Site

A worker died and another was injured after a crane trolley broke down, plunging into a gorge during bridge construction on the Rudraprayag-Pokhari road. The deceased was identified as Waseem, while another worker was rescued and hospitalized. The accident involved Bharat Construction Company's project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a worker and left another injured after a crane trolley collapsed and fell into a gorge, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night along the Rudraprayag-Pokhari road, where construction was underway for a bridge connecting major highways, as stated by District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.

A team from the Disaster Rapid Response Force was immediately dispatched, finding Waseem, aged 40, deceased at the scene. The injured worker received prompt medical attention at a district hospital. Both workers hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, employed by Bharat Construction Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

