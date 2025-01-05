Tragedy Strikes: Crane Trolley Accident on Bridge Construction Site
A worker died and another was injured after a crane trolley broke down, plunging into a gorge during bridge construction on the Rudraprayag-Pokhari road. The deceased was identified as Waseem, while another worker was rescued and hospitalized. The accident involved Bharat Construction Company's project.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a worker and left another injured after a crane trolley collapsed and fell into a gorge, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night along the Rudraprayag-Pokhari road, where construction was underway for a bridge connecting major highways, as stated by District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.
A team from the Disaster Rapid Response Force was immediately dispatched, finding Waseem, aged 40, deceased at the scene. The injured worker received prompt medical attention at a district hospital. Both workers hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, employed by Bharat Construction Company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
