Tragedy Strikes: Crane Trolley Accident on Bridge Construction Site

A tragic accident claimed the life of a worker and left another injured after a crane trolley collapsed and fell into a gorge, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night along the Rudraprayag-Pokhari road, where construction was underway for a bridge connecting major highways, as stated by District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.

A team from the Disaster Rapid Response Force was immediately dispatched, finding Waseem, aged 40, deceased at the scene. The injured worker received prompt medical attention at a district hospital. Both workers hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, employed by Bharat Construction Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)