Polar Vortex Havoc: Central US Braces for Major Winter Storm

A powerful winter storm has enveloped the central United States, creating hazardous travel conditions from Kansas to New Jersey. With a mix of snow, ice, and sharp drops in temperature, the National Weather Service has issued warnings advising against unnecessary travel.

Blizzard conditions are wreaking havoc in Kansas and Missouri, where authorities report near-zero visibility and gusty winds toppling trees. Governors in Missouri and Arkansas have declared states of emergency, and motorists are advised to avoid the roads.

The massive weather disruption is tied to the polar vortex stretching from the North Pole, a phenomenon that may be intensified by Arctic warming. The storm is set to advance into the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states, bringing bone-chilling cold and further disruptions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)