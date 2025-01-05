Nature Reconnect: Delhi's Yamuna Vatika and Aarambh Library Revitalize Urban Spaces

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the Yamuna Vatika, a sprawling 494-acre green space, and the Aarambh library located in Old Rajinder Nagar. The Yamuna Vatika aims to revitalize the ecological balance of the Yamuna floodplains, serving as both a sanctuary for nature and a serene retreat for nearby residents.

The efforts include planting thousands of native trees and riverine grasses. A highlight of the Vatika is a 47.5-tonne Nandi statue, crafted from Bhainslana black marble, adding cultural significance to the site. The Aarambh library, designed to provide affordable and secure reading environments, features around-the-clock access and a myriad of student-friendly amenities.

Prioritizing student needs, the DDA, under Saxena's direction, is converting under-utilized spaces into public libraries, with further expansions planned across the city. This push towards educational and environmental rejuvenation responds to recent tragedies and sets a precedent for future urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)