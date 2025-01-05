Nature Reconnect: Delhi's Yamuna Vatika and Aarambh Library Revitalize Urban Spaces
Delhi's Lt. Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the Yamuna Vatika and Aarambh library to enhance urban ecology and student facilities. Yamuna Vatika aims to restore the Yamuna floodplains ecologically, while Aarambh, a 24x7 library, offers affordable and safe reading spaces to students. More such initiatives are planned.
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the Yamuna Vatika, a sprawling 494-acre green space, and the Aarambh library located in Old Rajinder Nagar. The Yamuna Vatika aims to revitalize the ecological balance of the Yamuna floodplains, serving as both a sanctuary for nature and a serene retreat for nearby residents.
The efforts include planting thousands of native trees and riverine grasses. A highlight of the Vatika is a 47.5-tonne Nandi statue, crafted from Bhainslana black marble, adding cultural significance to the site. The Aarambh library, designed to provide affordable and secure reading environments, features around-the-clock access and a myriad of student-friendly amenities.
Prioritizing student needs, the DDA, under Saxena's direction, is converting under-utilized spaces into public libraries, with further expansions planned across the city. This push towards educational and environmental rejuvenation responds to recent tragedies and sets a precedent for future urban development.
