6.1 Magnitude Quake Rocks El Salvador

A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit El Salvador, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake was reported to have a depth of 87 kilometers. Reports have yet to confirm the extent of any damage or casualties, as emergency services assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck El Salvador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Sunday. The quake's epicenter was recorded at a depth of 87 kilometers.

While the tremor was significant, authorities are still evaluating the overall impact, including any potential injuries or damage to infrastructure.

Emergency response teams are on alert, prepared to handle any immediate needs as they gain a clearer picture of the quake's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

