6.1 Magnitude Quake Rocks El Salvador

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck El Salvador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Sunday. The quake's epicenter was recorded at a depth of 87 kilometers.

While the tremor was significant, authorities are still evaluating the overall impact, including any potential injuries or damage to infrastructure.

Emergency response teams are on alert, prepared to handle any immediate needs as they gain a clearer picture of the quake's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)