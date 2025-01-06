Mild Tremor Shakes Palghar: No Damage Reported
A 3.7 magnitude tremor struck Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning, causing no known casualties or property damage. The quake was recorded in Dahanu taluka at 4.35 am. Residents in Bordi, Dapchari, and Talasari areas felt the tremor. Palghar district has experienced similar seismic activities in the past.
Early Monday morning, a mild tremor of 3.7 magnitude rocked Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to local officials.
Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported, as confirmed by district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.
The tremor, registered at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, was felt by residents in Bordi, Dapchari, and Talasari areas. Seismic activity is not uncommon in the region, with Palghar district experiencing occasional tremors.
