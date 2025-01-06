Cowpea Breakthrough: Leaves Sprouting in Space

Cowpea seedlings recently sprouted their first leaves aboard PSLV-C60's POEM-4 module, marking a significant milestone in space-based plant research, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.

Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) is an automated system designed to grow plants in space's microgravity environment. The latest experiment focused on growing cowpea seeds in a controlled setting with comprehensive environmental management.

ISRO reported that various parameters such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels and soil moisture were closely monitored. The experiment's success offers insights vital for future long-duration space missions, aiding the development of life-support systems critical for human sustainability in space.

