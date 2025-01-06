Cowpea Breakthrough: Leaves Sprouting in Space
The ISRO successfully sprouted cowpea seedlings in space aboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 module. This experiment demonstrates the potential for sustainable plant cultivation in a microgravity environment, which is vital for future long-duration space missions and life-support systems.
- Country:
- India
Cowpea seedlings recently sprouted their first leaves aboard PSLV-C60's POEM-4 module, marking a significant milestone in space-based plant research, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.
Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) is an automated system designed to grow plants in space's microgravity environment. The latest experiment focused on growing cowpea seeds in a controlled setting with comprehensive environmental management.
ISRO reported that various parameters such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels and soil moisture were closely monitored. The experiment's success offers insights vital for future long-duration space missions, aiding the development of life-support systems critical for human sustainability in space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Bold Move: Expansion of MSP Coverage to 24 Crops.
India's Space Milestone: ISRO's Successful PSLV-C60 Launch
ISRO's PSLV-C60 Takes a Giant Leap Towards Future Space Endeavors
ISRO's PSLV-C60 Rocket Launch Sets New Milestone with SpaDeX Experiment
Space docking experiment: Primary SpaDeX spacecraft A and B, onboard PSLV-C60 successfully separated, says ISRO.