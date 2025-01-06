Left Menu

Cowpea Breakthrough: Leaves Sprouting in Space

The ISRO successfully sprouted cowpea seedlings in space aboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 module. This experiment demonstrates the potential for sustainable plant cultivation in a microgravity environment, which is vital for future long-duration space missions and life-support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cowpea seedlings recently sprouted their first leaves aboard PSLV-C60's POEM-4 module, marking a significant milestone in space-based plant research, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.

Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) is an automated system designed to grow plants in space's microgravity environment. The latest experiment focused on growing cowpea seeds in a controlled setting with comprehensive environmental management.

ISRO reported that various parameters such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels and soil moisture were closely monitored. The experiment's success offers insights vital for future long-duration space missions, aiding the development of life-support systems critical for human sustainability in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

