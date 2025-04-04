Alarm Over Greenfly Threat to Assam and West Bengal Tea Crops

The Tea Research Association (TRA) raised alarms on Friday regarding the rising menace of greenfly infestations plaguing tea crops in Assam and West Bengal.

The association highlighted that this pest has significantly harmed tea plants, leading to yield reductions as high as 55% in certain areas, especially during the dry months.

Concerns have been further amplified by the possibility of more aggressive greenfly strains appearing near international borders, indicating potential bio-aggression risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)