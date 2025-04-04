Alarm Over Greenfly Threat to Assam and West Bengal Tea Crops
The Tea Research Association has raised concerns over greenfly infestations affecting tea crops in Assam and West Bengal. This pest has caused significant yield reductions, predominantly during May to July. Aggressive strains, especially those near international borders, pose a potential bio-aggression threat.
The Tea Research Association (TRA) raised alarms on Friday regarding the rising menace of greenfly infestations plaguing tea crops in Assam and West Bengal.
The association highlighted that this pest has significantly harmed tea plants, leading to yield reductions as high as 55% in certain areas, especially during the dry months.
Concerns have been further amplified by the possibility of more aggressive greenfly strains appearing near international borders, indicating potential bio-aggression risks.
