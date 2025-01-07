Wild Winds Threaten Southern California with Fire Risk

Southern California faces potential devastation as the strongest winds in over a decade are forecasted to hit the region on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has warned that Los Angeles and Ventura counties will experience winds peaking early Wednesday, with gusts potentially reaching 80 mph.

The impending windstorm brings with it a high risk of structural damage, downed trees, and overturned vehicles as isolated gusts could top 100 mph in mountainous areas. Public safety power shutoffs are under consideration by Southern California Edison, possibly affecting up to 300,000 customers to mitigate fire risks.

Experts express concern over the 'atmospheric blow-dryer' effect on vegetation, heightening fire dangers in the already dry season. This follows a season of abundant growth, particularly threatening lower hills and valleys. Emergency plans are in place to combat anticipated disruptions from this wind event.

(With inputs from agencies.)