Catastrophic Quake Devastates Tibet and Shakes Surrounding Regions

A devastating magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas near Tibet, resulting in at least 53 casualties and widespread destruction, officials confirmed. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed in Tingri, a Chinese county renowned as a gateway to the Everest region.

The tremors were intensely felt in neighboring countries including Nepal, Bhutan, and India, highlighting the seismic instability of the region caused by the clash of tectonic plates. This event echoes the catastrophic 2015 quake near Kathmandu, Nepal, which claimed around 9,000 lives.

Chinese authorities, driven by President Xi Jinping's directive, are launching comprehensive rescue and relief operations to minimize further casualties. Damage assessments are ongoing, with over 1,000 homes in the affected area reportedly compromised, and the famous Everest region currently closed to tourism.

