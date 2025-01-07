Left Menu

Catastrophic Quake Devastates Tibet and Shakes Surrounding Regions

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the northern foothills of the Himalayas near Tibet, killing 53 people and causing damage across China, Nepal, Bhutan, and India. The epicenter was in Tingri, Tibet, triggering aftershocks and causing significant structural damage. Rescue efforts are underway to ensure safety and provide aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas near Tibet, resulting in at least 53 casualties and widespread destruction, officials confirmed. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed in Tingri, a Chinese county renowned as a gateway to the Everest region.

The tremors were intensely felt in neighboring countries including Nepal, Bhutan, and India, highlighting the seismic instability of the region caused by the clash of tectonic plates. This event echoes the catastrophic 2015 quake near Kathmandu, Nepal, which claimed around 9,000 lives.

Chinese authorities, driven by President Xi Jinping's directive, are launching comprehensive rescue and relief operations to minimize further casualties. Damage assessments are ongoing, with over 1,000 homes in the affected area reportedly compromised, and the famous Everest region currently closed to tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

