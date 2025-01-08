Kashmir's Copper Chill: Mercury Dips Below Freezing Point

Temperatures plunged below freezing across Kashmir Valley, marking the return of chilly conditions, officials reported on Wednesday.

Clear skies led to the significant drop, with Srinagar experiencing a low of minus 1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Gulmarg recorded the valley's coldest temperature at minus 9.8 degrees.

The weather office predicts dry conditions for the coming days, with possible isolated rain or snow over the weekend, as the harsh 'Chillai-Kalan' winter period persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)