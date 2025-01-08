Left Menu

Kashmir's Copper Chill: Mercury Dips Below Freezing Point

Night temperatures in Kashmir fell below freezing as clear skies persisted, marking a return of cold weather. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, while Gulmarg dropped to minus 9.8 degrees. The Met office forecasts further temperature drops and a potential cold wave.

Temperatures plunged below freezing across Kashmir Valley, marking the return of chilly conditions, officials reported on Wednesday.

Clear skies led to the significant drop, with Srinagar experiencing a low of minus 1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Gulmarg recorded the valley's coldest temperature at minus 9.8 degrees.

The weather office predicts dry conditions for the coming days, with possible isolated rain or snow over the weekend, as the harsh 'Chillai-Kalan' winter period persists.

