Yamuna Congestion Blamed for Inaccurate 2023 Flood Forecast

The Centre informed the National Green Tribunal that the 2023 flood forecast by the Central Water Commission (CWC) was inaccurate due to congestion in the River Yamuna between the Wazirabad and Okhla barrages. The green body took suo motu cognizance of a newspaper report, prompting a response from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), among others, over the commission's failure to predict Delhi's worst floods in 2023.

In 2023, Delhi experienced severe floods in many areas, causing heavy rains and forcing over 25,000 people to evacuate. The MoJS and CWC's January 4 reply indicated that high discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage contributed to the situation, raising the water level of the Yamuna and creating flooding challenges near Delhi.

The flood forecast's accuracy was compromised because the desired free flow conditions were absent. Issues like non-opening of ITO Barrage gates, silt deposit formations, and ongoing bridge construction led to significant congestion in the river, affecting the forecast. A committee chaired by the CWC's chairperson recommended corrective action to mitigate future issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)