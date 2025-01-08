Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Stumble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Yields

U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors reacted to reports of President-elect Trump's potential national emergency declaration and rising Treasury yields. Concerns over potential tariffs and mass deportations add to the market's volatile landscape, impacting equities and highlighting the Fed's upcoming monetary policy discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:12 IST
U.S. Stocks Stumble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Yields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures witnessed a decline as investors reacted to recent developments involving President-elect Donald Trump. The latest CNN report suggests Trump is considering a national economic emergency declaration, allowing him to initiate a new tariff program under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

These potential surcharges on U.S. trade partners have left investors wary about potential global trade wars and inflation. Adding to the challenges, Treasury yields have increased, further pressuring equity markets. The 10-year Treasury bond yield hit its highest in eight months, exacerbating concerns amid stretched equity valuations.

Focus now shifts to the upcoming ADP National Employment Report and jobless claims data, alongside Fed Governor Christopher Waller's comments. These factors could influence expectations ahead of the Fed's non-farm payroll numbers release and December meeting minutes, impacting monetary policy outlook discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025