Kerala's Visionary Sabarimala Master Plan: A 50-Year Transformation

The Kerala government has approved the Sabarimala Master Plan, a 50-year vision to develop Sabarimala into a sustainable, pilgrim-friendly destination. The plan includes Rs 778.17 crore for the 'sannidhanam', Rs 255.45 crore for the Pampa and truck routes, while maintaining environmental balance and spiritual significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:05 IST
The Kerala government has greenlit the Sabarimala Master Plan, setting a comprehensive 50-year agenda aimed at transforming the sacred hills into a sustainable and pilgrim-friendly destination. Developed with a focus on maintaining ecological integrity, the plan pledges a harmonious blend of developmental and environmental initiatives.

A substantial budget has been earmarked for the plan, with Rs 778.17 crore dedicated to 'sannidhanam' development. The master plan divides the area into eight zones, ensuring that the spiritual and cultural significance of the site is upheld. To accommodate the needs of the vast number of devotees, two open plazas for makaravilakku views and crowd management are included.

Key infrastructure improvements are outlined, including a Rs 255.45 crore investment in the Pampa and truck routes, which will feature environmental buffer zones and rest areas. Additional state measures include forming a Local Self-Government Reform Commission to streamline regulations and financial aid to families affected by tragic road incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

