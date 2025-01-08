Left Menu

Tremors and Aftershocks: Earthquake Strikes Near Mount Everest

The Dingri county region near Mount Everest experienced a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, leading to 646 aftershocks. The earthquake caused significant damage and was widely felt in eastern India. The event is a result of tectonic activity between the Indian and Eurasian plates, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:13 IST
Tremors and Aftershocks: Earthquake Strikes Near Mount Everest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI – The region of Dingri county, located near Mount Everest in southern Tibet, has been rocked by a massive earthquake and an astonishing series of aftershocks, officials reported. The initial quake, measuring 7.1 in magnitude according to India's National Seismological Centre (NCS), and 6.8 according to Chinese authorities, struck on Tuesday.

In the immediate aftermath, the area experienced 646 aftershocks, including at least 16 of moderate intensity. Experts attribute the frequent aftershocks to the seismic activity between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan region.

Seismic activity was not only confined to the epicentral zone. Areas such as Bihar in India felt moderate tremors, emphasizing the extensive energy release. Historical data reveals that the region has seen numerous significant quakes in the past century, notably the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 1934 disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025