Tremors and Aftershocks: Earthquake Strikes Near Mount Everest
The Dingri county region near Mount Everest experienced a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, leading to 646 aftershocks. The earthquake caused significant damage and was widely felt in eastern India. The event is a result of tectonic activity between the Indian and Eurasian plates, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of the area.
- Country:
- India
NEW DELHI – The region of Dingri county, located near Mount Everest in southern Tibet, has been rocked by a massive earthquake and an astonishing series of aftershocks, officials reported. The initial quake, measuring 7.1 in magnitude according to India's National Seismological Centre (NCS), and 6.8 according to Chinese authorities, struck on Tuesday.
In the immediate aftermath, the area experienced 646 aftershocks, including at least 16 of moderate intensity. Experts attribute the frequent aftershocks to the seismic activity between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan region.
Seismic activity was not only confined to the epicentral zone. Areas such as Bihar in India felt moderate tremors, emphasizing the extensive energy release. Historical data reveals that the region has seen numerous significant quakes in the past century, notably the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 1934 disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada condemns China's steps against Canadian institutions over Uyghurs, Tibet
Tibetan Language Suppression Sparks Cultural Crisis: CTA Accuses China of 'Second Cultural Revolution'
China's Mega Dam Project: A Hydropower Giant on the Tibetan Plateau
Tensions Rise: India's Stance on China's Mega Dam in Tibet
Rivers of Discontent: India's Concerns Over China's Tibetan Dam