Inferno Threatens Los Angeles: Famous Pacific Palisades Under Siege
Two people were killed, thousands evacuated, and an iconic neighborhood threatened as fast-growing wildfires wreaked havoc near Los Angeles. Destroying structures and scorching lands, these blazes, fueled by fierce winds, prompted a state of emergency. Efforts to contain fires were hampered by challenging weather conditions and strained resources.
The largest wildfire, named after the Pacific Palisades area it threatens, has consumed over 5,000 acres, impacting a luxurious neighborhood home to many celebrities. With more than 1,000 buildings already demolished, firefighting efforts are severely hindered by adverse weather.
Officials have warned that the blazes remain dangerous due to persistent strong winds. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, while local fire chiefs emphasize the significant challenges they face in controlling the fires amid largely dry conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
