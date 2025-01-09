Left Menu

Puravankara Expands to Prime Kanakapura Road Locale

Puravankara Limited has acquired a 3.63-acre land parcel in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. This acquisition is part of its strategy to expand in key Bengaluru micro-markets. The land has a saleable area of 5.42 lakh sq ft and an estimated Gross Development Value of over Rs 700 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has announced its acquisition of a 3.63-acre land parcel in Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road. The acquisition supports the company's strategic expansion in micro-markets with strong infrastructure and residential demand.

The land in Vajrahalli, Kanakapura Road, offers a saleable area of 5.42 lakh square feet with an estimated Gross Development Value surpassing Rs 700 crore.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of the company, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, emphasizing the location's high demand and excellent connectivity, making it ideal for premium residential projects. The area is well-connected by road and metro, enhancing its appeal for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

