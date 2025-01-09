Puravankara Expands to Prime Kanakapura Road Locale

Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has announced its acquisition of a 3.63-acre land parcel in Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road. The acquisition supports the company's strategic expansion in micro-markets with strong infrastructure and residential demand.

The land in Vajrahalli, Kanakapura Road, offers a saleable area of 5.42 lakh square feet with an estimated Gross Development Value surpassing Rs 700 crore.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of the company, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, emphasizing the location's high demand and excellent connectivity, making it ideal for premium residential projects. The area is well-connected by road and metro, enhancing its appeal for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)