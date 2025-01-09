Russia Mobilizes to Address Black Sea Oil Catastrophe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for more comprehensive efforts to address the Black Sea oil spill, acknowledging current measures as insufficient. Two ageing tankers released approximately 2,400 metric tons of oil into the sea, following a storm impact in the Kerch Strait on December 15.

Environmental repercussions continue, with notable wildlife fatalities reported by environmental groups. This incident has prompted thousands of emergency personnel and volunteers to engage in cleanup operations, removing contaminated sand and earth along the strait's shores.

Putin criticized the lack of coordination between regional and federal bodies at a government meeting and demanded the establishment of a commission to further mitigate the disaster and prevent future leakage from flooded tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)