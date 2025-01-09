Left Menu

Russia Mobilizes to Address Black Sea Oil Catastrophe

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for more effective cleanup measures following an oil spill in the Black Sea. The spill, caused by two aging tankers struck by a storm, released approximately 2,400 metric tons of oil products. Environmental damage, including wildlife deaths, continues to escalate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for more comprehensive efforts to address the Black Sea oil spill, acknowledging current measures as insufficient. Two ageing tankers released approximately 2,400 metric tons of oil into the sea, following a storm impact in the Kerch Strait on December 15.

Environmental repercussions continue, with notable wildlife fatalities reported by environmental groups. This incident has prompted thousands of emergency personnel and volunteers to engage in cleanup operations, removing contaminated sand and earth along the strait's shores.

Putin criticized the lack of coordination between regional and federal bodies at a government meeting and demanded the establishment of a commission to further mitigate the disaster and prevent future leakage from flooded tankers.

